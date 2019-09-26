Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stake Maintained by Tieton Capital Management Llc; Quinn Opportunity Partners Raised Its Holding in Chico’s Fas (CHS) as Share Value Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 221,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 950,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 729,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Chico’s Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 2.41 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” Video; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS – FOR FY FISCAL 2018, ANTICIPATING MID-SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN NET SALES & LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED COMP SALES; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 73,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 69,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $678.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 29,269 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 12/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Give Shaquil Barrett Round 2 Tender; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Barrett Supplies HF Equipment for Surveillance Boats in Chile; 07/03/2018 MI House GOP: House OKs Barrett bill supporting veterans clubs, fraternal organizations; 17/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett plan allows young victims to utilize courtroom support dogs; 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Backs FY EPS $4.45; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos LB Shaq Barrett To Sign Tender; 03/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BBSI SEES FY EPS $4.45, EST. $4.45 (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 105.28 million shares or 8.27% less from 114.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 187,540 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 100 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 227 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability holds 115,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 99,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 44,000 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 112,911 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Signaturefd Llc invested in 227 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 195,700 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 640,252 shares stake. Geode Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Aqr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Merian (Uk) Limited holds 96,710 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. The insider Brooks Bonnie R. bought $100,298. Shares for $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 294,403 shares to 872,647 shares, valued at $64.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,560 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CHS shares rebound after closing at all-time low – Nashville Business Journal” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why The Michaels Companies, Chico’s FAS, and J. Jill Crashed Today – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.0875 Per Share – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chicoâ€™s FAS, Inc. (CHS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold BBSI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.57 million shares or 1.60% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 530,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 43,614 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Aqr Lc reported 151,568 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 41,690 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 7,032 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 62,513 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested in 0.15% or 13,640 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Com has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited holds 1,883 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 11,040 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Com owns 6,600 shares.

More notable recent Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) CEO Michael Elich on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Barrett Business Services (BBSI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BBSI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BBSI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BBSI Announces Retirement of Greg Vaughn, COO of Corporate Operations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.