Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Lifted Holding by $345,220 as Share Price Rose; As Fedex (Fdx) (FDX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered by $3.65 Million Its Holding

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (Fdx) (FDX) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 22,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.87 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp (Fdx) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $149.19. About 3.19 million shares traded or 26.21% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 73,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 69,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 34,727 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal; 04/05/2018 – Claer Barrett TSB – time […]; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Alexander: Alexander Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to Serve as United States Marshal for the Western District of; 27/04/2018 – FTMoneyPodcast Claer Barrett asksMerryn Somerset Webb whatthemove […]; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Rev $224M; 08/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Coordinating Center: Natural History of Barrett’s Esophagus Using Tethered Capsule Endomicroscopy; 27/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett celebrates March is Reading Month; 23/04/2018 – DJ Barrett Business Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBSI); 21/05/2018 – AlphaNet’s Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold BBSI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.57 million shares or 1.60% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 17,266 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Parametric Assoc Limited Co reported 0% stake. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 21,795 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 1,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Lc accumulated 0.03% or 402,400 shares. Qs Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) or 43,614 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 41,914 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 600 shares. 2,224 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 22,009 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 1,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell has invested 0.04% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Oppenheimer Asset holds 52 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Barclays Public Ltd holds 530,545 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 145,593 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd invested in 14,204 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 19,636 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,830 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 2,066 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited reported 0.84% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Olstein Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 1.49% or 56,000 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Paloma Prtn has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meeder Asset holds 453 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.1% or 130,762 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

