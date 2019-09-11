Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Share Value Rose While River Road Asset Management Upped Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Increased Its Stake

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 106,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 101,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $652.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 27,632 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Backs FY EPS $4.45; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s bill part of measures protecting state interests from drone interference; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Rev $224M; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Barrett Supplies HF Equipment for Surveillance Boats in Chile; 23/04/2018 – DJ Barrett Business Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBSI); 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 07/03/2018 MI House GOP: House OKs Barrett bill supporting veterans clubs, fraternal organizations; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos LB Shaq Barrett To Sign Tender; 27/04/2018 – FTMoneyPodcast Claer Barrett asksMerryn Somerset Webb whatthemove […]

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 1,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $12.42 during the last trading session, reaching $381.91. About 7.29 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS

More notable recent Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) CEO Michael Elich on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Buying Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) For Its 1.2% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick Barrett Business Services (BBSI)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 242,939 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lazard Ltd Class A (NYSE:LAZ) by 11,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 995,152 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Assetmark Inc reported 24 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,490 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 7,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) or 10,000 shares. Sei Invests has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 172,017 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 4,084 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has 43,107 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 109 shares. Charles Schwab has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 20,463 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,671 shares to 9,115 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 465,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Boeing (BA) Begins Webcast of CEO Speech at Morgan Stanley Event, Still Targeting Early Q4 Return to Service for Max – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.