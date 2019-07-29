Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Position Has Boosted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc; New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $351,000 as Share Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 15,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, up from 111,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $669.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $90.34. About 44,187 shares traded or 13.43% up from the average. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 8.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 27/04/2018 – FTMoneyPodcast Claer Barrett asksMerryn Somerset Webb whatthemove […]; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Backs FY EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 MI House GOP: House OKs Barrett bill supporting veterans clubs, fraternal organizations; 27/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett celebrates March is Reading Month; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 12/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Give Shaquil Barrett Round 2 Tender; 08/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Coordinating Center: Natural History of Barrett’s Esophagus Using Tethered Capsule Endomicroscopy; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Barrett Supplies HF Equipment for Surveillance Boats in Chile; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm Beach Auction, Live on Proxibid

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

