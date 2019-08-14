Barrett Asset Management Upped Position in Eog Res Com (EOG) as Share Price Declined; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Decreased Its Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) as Stock Value Rose

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 129,942 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 119,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 3.65 million shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 24,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 193,054 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56 million, down from 217,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.40M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG HAD SIG. IMPROVEMENTS ON SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS UPON CLOSURE OF THE OTC JV DIVESTITURE, WHICH IS EXPECTED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, NOVARTIS EXPECTS TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL ONE-TIME NET INCOME GAIN; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; 31/05/2018 – Novartis loses a head honcho, with US oncology head Bill Hinshaw exiting for new gig at Axcella @BrittanyMeiling; 12/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE THERAPEUTICS SAYS RAISED £29 MLN ($41 MLN) IN SERIES B ROUND CO-LED BY VERSANT VENTURES AND NOVARTIS VENTURE FUND; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 14/05/2018 – Barbara: Exclusive: Novartis investigating $85 million bribery allegations in Turkey; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: NOVARTIS’S SALE OF JV STAKE COULD BE CREDIT POSITIVE,; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S TO ADDRESS SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK ALLEGED KICKBACK LITIGATION AS PART OF INVESTOR DAY EVENT — PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Comml Bank has 0.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7,864 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Td Asset Management invested in 611,325 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 70,025 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 449 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 281 shares. 3.55 million were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 38,580 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.04% or 43,668 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd invested in 18,019 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Security National Com stated it has 0.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 91,438 shares. Co Of Vermont has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Franklin has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Colonial Advsr reported 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,600 shares to 394,709 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,969 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90B for 17.66 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.