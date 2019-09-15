Barrett Asset Management Upped Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Keystone Financial Planning Raised Its Altria (MO) Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 100,687 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, up from 94,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 20.74 million shares traded or 113.78% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 112,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.13 million, up from 111,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15,210 shares to 221,546 shares, valued at $32.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 61,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,503 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Lc owns 19,625 shares. 1,094 are held by Grimes And. The Georgia-based Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 0.24% or 427,818 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ariel Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.56% or 151,641 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 110,106 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tributary Lc invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 21,788 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 25,471 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested 3.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 1,153 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1,072 shares. Diker Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,450 shares.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 67,371 shares to 13,818 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,457 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).