Barrett Asset Management Upped Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by $357,136 as Share Price Rose; Royal Bank Of Canada Holding In Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Was Upped

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance" on August 29, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: "Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC" published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: "JP Morgan: Don't buy the dip until September – CNBC" published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,397 shares to 7,512 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 40,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,183 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp has invested 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Department Mb Bankshares N A has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Principal Financial Gp owns 7.92 million shares. Moody Retail Bank Division reported 308,922 shares stake. Summit Financial Strategies invested in 3,342 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 467,480 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Hexavest reported 1.58 million shares. James Investment Rech Inc holds 1.76% or 265,532 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co holds 0.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,500 shares. Leisure Cap Management accumulated 20,429 shares. Cohen Klingenstein reported 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bessemer accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. The Michigan-based Dillon & Associates has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 99,168 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 14,907 shares to 6,467 shares, valued at $142,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWQ) by 171,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,170 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HQY).

