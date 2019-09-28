Barrett Asset Management Upped By $532,551 Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Position; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raised Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding By $14.99 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 21.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 178,500 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 1.02 million shares with $86.37 million value, up from 844,500 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $8.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 840,039 shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc acquired 9,343 shares as Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 315,241 shares with $18.01 million value, up from 305,898 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc Com now has $249.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Qci Asset Ny holds 324,844 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,294 shares. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,107 shares. Central Financial Bank And Tru Company reported 16,980 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.35% or 99,215 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 47.67 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com reported 235,765 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iberiabank Corp stated it has 227,670 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 177,987 were reported by Nelson Roberts Invest Llc. Cannell Peter B And Co has 19,178 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 65,624 shares to 270,345 valued at $19.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,624 shares and now owns 210,869 shares. Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences has $11800 highest and $106 lowest target. $111.25’s average target is 23.36% above currents $90.18 stock price. Neurocrine Biosciences had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 32,574 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.63% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Grandfield And Dodd owns 8,611 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 4,688 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited reported 14,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Next Financial Gru Incorporated reported 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Baker Bros Ltd Partnership holds 0.81% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 1.42M shares. Jennison Assoc Llc reported 491,886 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.5% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 5,103 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Delaware holds 146,985 shares.