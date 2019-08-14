Barrett Asset Management Upped Blackbaud Com (BLKB) Stake; As Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined, Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed by $864,695 Its Position

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (BLKB) by 83.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 25,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 57,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 31,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $94.07. About 144,538 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,058 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94 million, down from 253,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $208.08. About 522,663 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Blackbaud Continues to Expand Into the Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Blackbaud, Inc. Is Getting Crushed Today – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 57,060 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,833 shares. Legal And General Pcl owns 51,887 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 19,345 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 50,686 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust Communication holds 1,003 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp reported 16,277 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 21,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 975,898 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 60,600 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 0.04% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Federated Pa owns 12,812 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,403 shares to 155,505 shares, valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 50,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,619 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.32% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Department Mb Bancorporation N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 206 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability owns 5,868 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 33,300 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Violich Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bailard reported 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,637 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,536 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Colony Gru Llc holds 0.02% or 1,448 shares. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.31% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Asset One Com Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 52,251 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chilton Inv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,807 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,825 shares.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.