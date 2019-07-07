Barrett Asset Management Trimmed Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position by $654,012; Provident Investment Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 6,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 5,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,544 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, down from 108,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.48 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.27 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

