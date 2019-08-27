Barrett Asset Management Trimmed Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake; Vanguard Group Has Raised By $1.72 Million Its Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Position

Vanguard Group Inc increased Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) stake by 953.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 95,609 shares as Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC)’s stock declined 1.62%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 105,634 shares with $2.01M value, up from 10,025 last quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons S A now has $788.93 million valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 49,201 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 3.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 17,710 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 541,652 shares with $29.24 million value, down from 559,362 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $202.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 3.76M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Orion Engineered Carbons has $26 highest and $1700 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 64.12% above currents $13.1 stock price. Orion Engineered Carbons had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of OEC in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) stake by 845,657 shares to 17.28M valued at $70.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) stake by 867,017 shares and now owns 18.25M shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 15.52% above currents $47.42 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,758 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va. Shayne Limited Liability Corp has 5,000 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 962 are owned by Cypress Management Limited Co (Wy). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. North American Management has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8.60 million were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Illinois-based Premier Asset Management Lc has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 30,225 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aspiriant reported 39,780 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 322,455 are held by Stephens Ar. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 13,098 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Connable Office Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) stake by 4,657 shares to 95,633 valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) stake by 4,415 shares and now owns 59,865 shares. Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) was raised too.