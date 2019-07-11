Barrett Asset Management Trimmed General Electric Co Com (GE) Stake as Share Value Rose; Williams Ord (WMB) Shareholder C-V Starr & Co Trust Boosted Its Stake

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 62.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 50,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,619 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 81,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 29.95 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 26/04/2018 – GE POWER’S GRID SOLUTIONS BUSINESS WAS RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT BY POWER CEMENT LIMITED (PCL); 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 25/05/2018 – CalSTRS bets on GE comeback, says CEO Flannery off to a good start

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 151,736 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 56,826 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Com has 13,375 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Covington Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Victory Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 98,570 shares. Omers Administration reported 2.10M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 1,002 shares. Essex Management Co Ltd Liability Company holds 680 shares. 6,325 were reported by Qci Asset Mgmt Ny. Natl Registered Advisor invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 11,066 are owned by Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd. 1.76M were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Lc. Van Eck reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 0.73% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Texas-based Linscomb Williams has invested 0.35% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 230,665 shares. Shufro Rose Comm Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 228,034 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.27% or 1.69M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss holds 2.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 111.79 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 43,776 shares. Diversified Trust stated it has 31,218 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited reported 56.84M shares. Frontier Management Communication, Texas-based fund reported 75,823 shares. Moreover, Snow Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Culbertson A N accumulated 0.11% or 36,647 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 382,772 shares. Hap Trading Llc holds 422,540 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Trian Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 70.87 million shares. Asset Management Grp Inc Inc has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 35,904 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.34% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,718 shares to 66,202 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

