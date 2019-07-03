Barrett Asset Management Trimmed 3M Co Com (MMM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) Stock Price Declined, U S Global Investors Has Lowered Position

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, down from 158,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.02. About 1.48 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 247,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 4.92 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M was made by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million.

