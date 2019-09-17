Barrett Asset Management Stake In Nvidia Com (NVDA) Was Boosted; Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) as Stock Price Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 8,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 32,550 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 24,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 7.56 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 10646% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 26,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 26,865 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $181.12. About 4.72M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Preferred Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Vanguard Inc holds 0.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 391.49 million shares. Wealthquest owns 9,690 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 5,658 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & owns 514,046 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. California-based Violich Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 81,588 are held by Natl Asset Management. Court Place Advsr Ltd reported 13,759 shares. Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 852,433 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 165,400 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,298 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 178,875 shares. Southpoint Advsr Lp accumulated 3.75M shares.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,511 shares to 114,561 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,062 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

