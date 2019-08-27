Barrett Asset Management Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Has Cut by $938,630 as Stock Declined; Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Has Boosted Position

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 7.24M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 17,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 541,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.24M, down from 559,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 12.54 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 1.30M shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Advisors Limited Lc holds 0.09% or 6,282 shares. 581,749 were reported by Dupont Cap Corp. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt, a Arizona-based fund reported 29,043 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp accumulated 6,151 shares. Cordasco Finance invested in 640 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.24% or 20,437 shares. Asset Mgmt invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winslow Asset Management accumulated 198,556 shares. Moreover, Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 0.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 36,730 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Tech Industry Dividend Stocks for Growth and Income – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,085 shares to 63,729 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 10,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Management holds 0.65% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 149,397 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 89 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 154,211 shares. 23,740 are held by Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Tcw Group has 12,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Franklin has invested 0.52% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Alexandria Cap Ltd has invested 0.41% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Yorktown Management & Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Moreover, Girard Prtn Ltd has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advisor Lc accumulated 0.08% or 31,690 shares. Moreover, Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corp has 3.37% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 565,452 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Co owns 259,586 shares. 308,888 are owned by Fincl Advantage Inc. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 484 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.