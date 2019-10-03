Barrett Asset Management Stake In Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Was Raised; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holder Gagnon Advisors Upped Stake by $1.50 Million as Shares Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 30,815 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 1,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,673 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.42 million, up from 7,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1714.08. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Navigator Holdings Ltd.: Navigator Holdings Ltd announces the results of the 2019 AGM – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Twst.com published: “Liquefied Natural Gas Becomes a Major Export from the United States: Who Will Stand in Our Way? – The Wall Street Transcript” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Navigator Holdings Stock Rose 14% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products to boost LPG export capacity at Houston Ship Channel terminal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

