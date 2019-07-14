Barrett Asset Management Raised By $1.04 Million Its Eog Res Com (EOG) Stake; Starbucks (SBUX)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 513 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 524 sold and reduced equity positions in Starbucks Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 825.46 million shares, down from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Starbucks Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 50 to 52 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 472 Increased: 375 New Position: 138.

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) stake by 9.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc acquired 10,936 shares as Eog Res Inc Com (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 129,942 shares with $12.37 million value, up from 119,006 last quarter. Eog Res Inc Com now has $52.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.39M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc holds 18.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation for 514,851 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 9.97 million shares or 17.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 11.06% invested in the company for 9.99 million shares. The Maryland-based Park Circle Co has invested 10.34% in the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 172,724 shares.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.73 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 38.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

