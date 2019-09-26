Barrett Asset Management Lifted Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Market Value Rose; As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Increased Holding by $589,030

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 263,322 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, up from 256,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 146,733 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,077 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 10,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $219.47. About 3.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,256 shares to 454,147 shares, valued at $60.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,620 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 25.91M shares. Fairfield Bush Com owns 8,018 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 42,000 shares. Edgepoint has invested 5.15% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Portland Advsr holds 0.11% or 2,572 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36,064 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Senator Investment Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 1.25M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.06% or 3,793 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 2,622 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 252 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 400 shares. Churchill Management Corp holds 0.28% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 86,328 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,751 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $264.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp Com by 19,425 shares to 55,488 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kwmg Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Fincl Lc has 5,443 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Saratoga Rech And Invest Management owns 595,853 shares or 7.42% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 2.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valley Advisers stated it has 2.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 842,953 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 1.25M shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Susquehanna Intl Llp owns 2.25M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 15,000 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com owns 2.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,917 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 1.18 million shares. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,775 shares. North Star Investment has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Matrix Asset Inc New York has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).