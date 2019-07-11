Barrett Asset Management Lifted Its Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Holding by $2.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose; New Amsterdam Partners Trimmed Its Foot Locker (FL) Stake by $1.77 Million

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 160.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 23,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 14,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $113.91. About 992,233 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 29,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 52,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 1.18M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,710 shares to 541,652 shares, valued at $29.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 16,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,963 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,620 were accumulated by Compton Capital Inc Ri. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company owns 10,985 shares. Heritage Investors Management has invested 1.34% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Renaissance Techs invested in 2.59M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc holds 3,334 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Limited Liability owns 21,331 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Ptnrs owns 59,225 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res invested in 18,909 shares. 40,000 are held by Eulav Asset Mgmt. 48,450 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Windward Capital Management Ca reported 145,195 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mgmt Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 19,141 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 37,409 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Limited Com invested in 0.18% or 54,032 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 4.20 million shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Pzena Investment Ltd Liability Com has 233,279 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Company invested in 11,915 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 94,079 shares. Ajo Lp has 0.38% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 1.21 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 173,995 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.05% stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 64,311 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 45,653 shares. 268,000 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 63,048 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.43% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 54,437 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested 0.03% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $71.64M for 15.51 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.