Barrett Asset Management Lifted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position; BULLFROG GOLD (BFGC) Shorts Up By 1875%

BULLFROG GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:BFGC) had an increase of 1875% in short interest. BFGC’s SI was 23,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1875% from 1,200 shares previously. With 209,700 avg volume, 0 days are for BULLFROG GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:BFGC)’s short sellers to cover BFGC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.11. About 271,383 shares traded or 462.51% up from the average. Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc acquired 7,175 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 263,322 shares with $32.30M value, up from 256,147 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $78.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 1.43 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 56,666 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Lc has invested 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Acg Wealth holds 0.1% or 6,068 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Management invested in 0.24% or 5,364 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C reported 634,269 shares. Bahamas-based Pictet Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0.31% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The New York-based J Goldman Limited Partnership has invested 2.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,081 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 578,394 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 183,233 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc invested in 15,730 shares. Artisan Ptnrs LP invested in 0.2% or 889,030 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 90,100 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio C (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 316,103 shares to 77,987 valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 200,190 shares and now owns 33,259 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $150.20’s average target is 17.02% above currents $128.35 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.