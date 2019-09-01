Barrett Asset Management Increases Position in Conocophillips Com (COP); Eog Res (EOG) Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Increased Position

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 13,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 70,825 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 57,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 4.95 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 16,985 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares to 42,486 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,629 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) reported 115 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Co accumulated 26,117 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors holds 597 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 9,670 shares. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,071 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership invested in 38,580 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co reported 294,826 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc owns 4,000 shares. American Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 12,800 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 56,531 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv holds 0.19% or 71,671 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset has 0.72% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 774,771 shares. 2.17 million are owned by Primecap Co Ca.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 37,326 shares to 522,884 shares, valued at $81.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,512 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).