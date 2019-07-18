Barrett Asset Management Increased Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Position by $496,662 as Stock Rose; Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake by $9.11 Million as Market Value Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 454,553 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 8,418 shares as the company's stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,898 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 297,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 7.68 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,214 shares to 335,969 shares, valued at $27.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 50,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,619 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 240,093 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.01% or 63,838 shares. Denali Advsrs invested in 290,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors invested 2.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc holds 12,215 shares. 3,696 were reported by Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudock Gp Inc Ltd Com invested 1.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sabal Com reported 2.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Scholtz Llc reported 8,730 shares stake. Letko Brosseau Assoc stated it has 3.66 million shares. S R Schill Assocs reported 7,625 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested in 0.03% or 82,298 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.41% or 34,070 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $66.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 323,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial stated it has 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 72,300 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,523 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 24,000 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.07% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 17,704 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 1,392 are held by Manchester Capital Llc. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 128,383 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.04% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Greenwood Associate Limited Company owns 5,614 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 22,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 1,707 shares. Partners Lc, New York-based fund reported 105,600 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.36 million activity. 1,553 shares valued at $83,582 were sold by BURLINGAME HAROLD W on Friday, January 18.