Barrett Asset Management Increased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) as Valuation Rose; Grace & White Has Cut Its Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Position by $317,559 as Share Value Rose

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 3,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 392,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.73 million, up from 388,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 23,788 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap invested in 14,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 27,409 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Llc owns 4,320 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 38,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 54,768 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 4,524 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 9,448 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Llc has invested 1.18% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Panagora Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 9,787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 113,424 shares. Regions reported 2,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 145,249 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 2% or 99,940 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 127,696 shares. Schulhoff & Inc reported 3.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Finance Inc invested 1.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Botty Investors Ltd Llc holds 550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baskin Serv, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 177,508 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,056 shares. Qv Invsts Inc holds 1,045 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mgmt invested in 2,010 shares. 37,146 are owned by Augustine Asset Management. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 72,234 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na accumulated 1.11% or 42,957 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,807 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc holds 60,106 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.65% or 15,323 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 4,345 shares to 212,586 shares, valued at $41.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,652 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK).