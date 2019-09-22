Barrett Asset Management Increased Its Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Position; Ameriserv Financial Has 1.22 Sentiment

Ameriserv Financial Inc (ASRV) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 11 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold their positions in Ameriserv Financial Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.52 million shares, down from 5.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ameriserv Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.29’s average target is -3.45% below currents $125.62 stock price. Zoetis had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 1 report.

The stock increased 1.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 14,121 shares traded or 28.02% up from the average. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) has declined 6.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ASRV News: 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ Raises Dividend to 2c Vs. 1.5c; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC ASRV.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ AmeriServ Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASRV); 24/04/2018 – AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting: Live Webcast Today; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MLN VS $8.5 MLN; 02/04/2018 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q Net Interest Income $8.75 Million; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q EPS 10c

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. The company has market cap of $73.01 million. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers.