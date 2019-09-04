Barrett Asset Management Holds Holding in Home Depot Com (HD); Cvs Health Com (CVS) Valuation Declined While Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Increased Position

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 1,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 66,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 64,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $222.4. About 1.13M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 1.64M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company has 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cape Ann National Bank & Trust holds 1,295 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,097 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,968 shares. Frontier Inv has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt holds 3,730 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.91% or 27,373 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Groesbeck Nj stated it has 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% or 47,965 shares. 184,274 are held by Guggenheim Lc. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 1.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). D E Shaw & owns 1.38 million shares. Rmb Cap Limited Com stated it has 33,365 shares. Yhb Invest Incorporated owns 48,486 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 16,130 shares to 534,963 shares, valued at $55.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 4,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,586 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In C (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Finance Management Incorporated reported 1.7% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 2.19% or 85,164 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Capital Mgmt La holds 0.89% or 21,470 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 8,131 shares. Burney accumulated 146,172 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 150,711 were reported by Lathrop Invest Mgmt. Compton Capital Management Ri reported 28,091 shares stake. Tig Limited Liability accumulated 80,624 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested in 0.41% or 167,659 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership reported 1.19% stake. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Limited Com has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Essex Services accumulated 32,938 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1.67% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Payden Rygel accumulated 257,000 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $633,621 activity. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

