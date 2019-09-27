Barrett Asset Management Holding in Ecolab Com (ECL) Has Trimmed by $676,695; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder One Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 248,515 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.07M, down from 251,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 706,048 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.39 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Mgmt has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 3,844 shares. Country Club Trust Company Na stated it has 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btim invested in 11,568 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 22.01 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability reported 8,572 shares. 8,919 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Lc holds 0.28% or 8,535 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 68,336 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Schwartz Counsel has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Girard Prns Ltd stated it has 80,345 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.56% or 140,174 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 1.33% or 257,100 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Investment accumulated 2,751 shares.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $587.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 22,615 shares to 316,955 shares, valued at $33.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,073 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability holds 7,690 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc holds 0.07% or 1,720 shares. Moreover, Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.65% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Capital Wealth Planning Ltd has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Oakworth accumulated 0.02% or 505 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Company reported 59,782 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 255 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Argent Trust reported 1,984 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 1.21% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 50,615 were accumulated by Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 9,655 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 141 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has invested 1.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).