Barrett Asset Management Has Upped Tetra Tech New Com (TTEK) Stake By $636,315; Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) Sentiment Is 1.44

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 46 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 32 sold and trimmed equity positions in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.82 million shares, up from 5.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Oppenheimer Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 29 New Position: 17.

It closed at $27.56 lastly. It is down 1.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer services and products. The company has market cap of $354.31 million. The firm offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. for 305,703 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 57,137 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.1% invested in the company for 36,285 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,607 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing In C (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 3,290 shares to 254,812 valued at $40.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,397 shares and now owns 7,512 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc Com was reduced too.

