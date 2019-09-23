Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Us Bancorp Del Com (USB) Holding by $499,460; Stock Price Rose; Disney Com Stock (DIS) Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Increased Its Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.53. About 3.90M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com (USB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 9,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 369,545 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36 million, down from 379,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 2.33M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,396 shares to 8,673 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

