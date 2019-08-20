Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in General Electric Co Com (GE) as Stock Price Rose; First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position by $17.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 510,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 859,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 239,706 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 62.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 50,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 30,619 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 81,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 56.53 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process; 20/04/2018 – GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves in the most recent quarter; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – ARE MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 220,916 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 70,710 are held by Private Asset Mgmt. Spc Fin Inc has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Town And Country Bank & Trust And Trust Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication stated it has 36,609 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 146,700 were reported by Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Comerica National Bank owns 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.92M shares. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.88% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.27M shares. 166,829 are held by Advisor Partners Lc. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 0.46% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,941 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 34,555 shares stake. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated has 80,606 shares. Bonness Enterp Inc holds 110,578 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co owns 0.23% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 697,420 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) by 4,415 shares to 59,865 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 8,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 374,370 shares to 632,188 shares, valued at $26.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.75M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.