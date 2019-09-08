Barrett Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Costco Whsl New Com (COST); Beaumont Financial Partners Position In Pepsico (PEP) Was Increased

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05 million, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 63,729 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43M, up from 58,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,935 shares to 236,756 shares, valued at $31.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 40,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,183 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,102 shares to 51,697 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,835 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).