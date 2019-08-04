Barrett Asset Management Has Lowered Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position by $654,012 as Share Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Burt Wealth Advisors Has Cut by $519,760 Its Stake

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 5,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,544 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, down from 108,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 13,440 shares to 70,825 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Survey Finds Asia-Pacific B2B Buyers Prize “Offline” Relationships As Much As E-Commerce – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 0.28% stake. 5,812 are held by Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt holds 13,050 shares. 9,241 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Com. Smithfield Trust Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New England Research & Management stated it has 13,525 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 5,849 shares stake. At Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lvw Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,199 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 3,211 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2,019 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) reported 163,281 shares. Trustco Natl Bank N Y holds 5,223 shares. Va has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 36,564 shares to 170,002 shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 17,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Prime Day Be a Prime Disappointment for Amazon Stock This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Square, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 142 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 2,781 shares stake. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 3.05% or 98,477 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 1.45 million shares stake. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 1,645 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated holds 1.32% or 17,413 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Cap Limited Partnership owns 2,500 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd stated it has 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ctc Ltd accumulated 221,203 shares. Agf Invests holds 2.36% or 117,982 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based E&G Advsr LP has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 1.65% or 34,657 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd reported 1,283 shares stake. Cwm Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,452 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.