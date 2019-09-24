Barrett Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by $532,551; As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Rose, Forest Hill Capital Boosted Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 161,648 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 9,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 315,241 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.01M, up from 305,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 4.43 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 3,435 shares to 248,515 shares, valued at $49.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 8,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,388 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 62,727 shares to 661,499 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,084 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).