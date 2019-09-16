Barrett Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) as Stock Value Rose; Fagan Associates Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $497,620

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 385.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 150,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 189,195 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.47 million, up from 38,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 3.12M shares traded or 59.31% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,247 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 27,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,095 shares to 274,141 shares, valued at $38.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) by 8,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,735 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.