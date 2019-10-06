Barrett Asset Management Has Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position By $388,225; Bridgeway Capital Management Lifted By $3.27 Million Its Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) stake by 59.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 105,500 shares as Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH)’s stock rose 19.19%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 282,400 shares with $8.95 million value, up from 176,900 last quarter. Prestige Consmr Healthcare I now has $1.77B valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 249,820 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc acquired 1,325 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)'s stock rose 0.43%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 112,825 shares with $33.13 million value, up from 111,500 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $115.66B valuation. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.70 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific's (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock (NYSE:TMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock has $32100 highest and $31000 lowest target. $317’s average target is 8.45% above currents $292.3 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy”. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 52,262 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated invested in 20,632 shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 735 shares. Enterprise Serv Corporation reported 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). North Amer Mgmt Corporation invested 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gp One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.31% or 4.43M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 3.92% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma owns 17.31 million shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 9,427 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability owns 8,966 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Greystone Managed Investments holds 31,669 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 0.24% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 18,562 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Tru Com has invested 0.41% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Suggests It's 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019

