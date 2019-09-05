Barrett Asset Management Has Increased Tetra Tech New Com (TTEK) Stake by $636,315 as Stock Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Northstar Group Raised Its Holding by $409,400 as Valuation Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (TTEK) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 487,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04 million, up from 476,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.76. About 225,470 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $38.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.69. About 2.46M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 18,203 shares stake. 11,266 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 16,732 shares. 5.80 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp Inc. Caxton Associate Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,899 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company invested in 240 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 84,790 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 37,489 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,300 shares. Franklin holds 155,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 17,184 shares. Century holds 0.01% or 136,370 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Co holds 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 14,583 shares.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Signal Corp., Tetra Tech and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tetra Tech to buy WYG to expand U.K. operations – L.A. Biz” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Vector Group Stock Jumped 15% Friday – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech Wins $46 Million Single-Award Contract From TAM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 40,770 shares to 222,183 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,709 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).