Barrett Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Blackbaud Com (BLKB) by $2.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Costco Wholesale Common (COST) Stock Rose, American National Bank Has Trimmed Stake

American National Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 28,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $270.84. About 814,567 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (BLKB) by 83.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 25,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 31,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 71,462 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $134,408 activity. 750 shares were sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K, worth $58,088 on Tuesday, February 12.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 37,326 shares to 522,884 shares, valued at $81.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,086 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Piedmont Inv Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,759 shares. Ameriprise reported 238,906 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 809 shares. Polen Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Nordea Mngmt Ab has 47,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South State has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 200 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 5,531 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tompkins Fin Corp reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Voya Investment Lc invested in 0% or 19,651 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.01% or 739,464 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Counselors has 0.64% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 17,927 shares. 137,182 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Endurance Wealth Inc stated it has 1,657 shares. Kingfisher Ltd stated it has 1.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Renaissance Technologies Llc has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Horan Mgmt reported 3,375 shares stake. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 0.01% or 1,265 shares. Leisure Cap Management has invested 1.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Conning stated it has 11,952 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Semper Augustus Invs Gp Limited Co invested 2.9% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 0.3% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 185,244 shares. Cls Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 6,122 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 3,290 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 5,120 shares to 6,498 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 2,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN).

