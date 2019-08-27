Barrett Asset Management Has Increased By $328,138 Its Home Depot Com (HD) Stake; OCADO GROUP PLC HATFIELD ORDINARY SHARES (OCDGF) Shorts Raised By 21.56%

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 2.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc acquired 1,718 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 66,202 shares with $12.70 million value, up from 64,484 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $243.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $220.05. About 615,803 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

OCADO GROUP PLC HATFIELD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had an increase of 21.56% in short interest. OCDGF’s SI was 7.80M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.56% from 6.42M shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 8667 days are for OCADO GROUP PLC HATFIELD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)’s short sellers to cover OCDGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 5,100 shares traded or 335.90% up from the average. Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $10.35 billion. It primarily offers pet, kitchen and dining, and beauty products under the Ocado, Fetch, Sizzle, and Fabled names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First State Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 1,636 shares. 24,315 are held by Cypress Gp. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 1,146 shares. Agf Inc holds 172,501 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cap Rech Global holds 16.20M shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp invested in 2,935 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 163,743 shares or 3.58% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 161,503 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP invested in 666,825 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,393 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Ltd Com invested in 4,428 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Co owns 295,204 shares. Scotia holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 275,010 shares. Thomasville Bancorp holds 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,782 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is 3.04% above currents $220.05 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 22. Wedbush maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target.

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 37,326 shares to 522,884 valued at $81.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,739 shares and now owns 505,086 shares. Automatic Data Processing In C (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.