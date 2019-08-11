Barrett Asset Management Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Position by $315,536; Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Market Value Rose While Meeder Asset Management Has Increased by $510,237 Its Stake

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 94.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 8,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 16,711 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 8,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 257,915 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 99,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, down from 102,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,857 shares to 461 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 76,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,912 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 25,050 shares. Conestoga Limited invested in 0.01% or 6,293 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 73,530 shares. Prudential Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,777 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 1,176 shares. Park West Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 42,123 shares. Mufg Americas reported 932 shares stake. Daiwa Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Moreover, Williams Jones & Associates Limited has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 4,689 shares. 11,721 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Da Davidson & Com reported 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $245.39 million activity. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fin Inc holds 49,550 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group has 2.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,453 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 6.34M shares. Court Place Advisors Lc reported 71,416 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated reported 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Amer Corp accumulated 33,966 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Troy Asset Mngmt invested in 2.57 million shares. Beacon Financial Gru accumulated 0.94% or 55,304 shares. Altavista Wealth accumulated 47,325 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 273,616 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sonata Cap Grp Inc owns 3,114 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 10,421 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Private Trust Na invested 1.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Karpus Mngmt reported 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 13,440 shares to 70,825 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion Com.