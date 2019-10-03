Barrett Asset Management Has Decreased Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding as Share Price Rose; Oakmont Increases Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 454,811 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 2,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 178,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.50M, down from 180,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $499.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $175.11. About 4.38 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 500-999 USER/ACCT U.S. NSL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE ’17; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked to UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week; 20/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG WRITES IN BLOG POSTING ON SOCIAL NETWORK; 10/04/2018 – Facebook in theory could face $2 trillion in fines if the FTC were to conclude the data scandal violated a 2011 consent decree; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 10/04/2018 – Cruz Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Approach to Political Speech (Video)

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,396 shares to 8,673 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion Com by 18,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.57 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

