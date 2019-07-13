Barrett Asset Management Has Cut Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $1.58 Million as Stock Value Rose; White Pine Investment Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) as Stock Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.17M, down from 190,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps in data misuse review; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG OUTLINES STEPS TO “PREVENT BAD ACTORS FROM ACCESSING PEOPLE’S INFORMATION”; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC GROUP, FACEBOOK ANNOUNCE LICENSING PACTS; 16/04/2018 – France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to centralise privacy settings; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg, Facing Facebook’s Worst Crisis Yet, Pledges Better Privacy; 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY SAYS INVITED FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES FOR MEETING NEXT WEEK; 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS DON’T KNOW CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT YET; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–Update; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS ON DIVERSION IN EMAIL; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET; 18/04/2018 – United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 4,657 shares to 95,633 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. 750 shares valued at $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.