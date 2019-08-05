Barrett Asset Management Has Boosted Tetra Tech New Com (TTEK) Position; Avenir Has Upped By $588,022 Its Macquarie Infrastr Co (MIC) Stake

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Tetra Tech Inc New Com (TTEK) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc acquired 10,785 shares as Tetra Tech Inc New Com (TTEK)’s stock rose 24.43%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 487,299 shares with $29.04 million value, up from 476,514 last quarter. Tetra Tech Inc New Com now has $4.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 555,977 shares traded or 1.12% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference

Avenir Corp increased Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC) stake by 9.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp acquired 14,342 shares as Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC)’s stock rose 3.57%. The Avenir Corp holds 161,240 shares with $6.65M value, up from 146,898 last quarter. Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 908,482 shares traded or 81.42% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirms 2018 EBITDA Guidance of $690 M to $720 M; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquari; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline — MIC; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Incorporated invested in 18,569 shares. Winslow Asset Incorporated holds 155,544 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 3,900 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2,630 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 164,706 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Management holds 0.15% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 106,814 shares. Sfe Counsel owns 12,605 shares. 224 were reported by First Interstate Bancorporation. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 150,636 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 22,866 shares stake. 1832 Asset Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 142 shares. Numerixs Techs has invested 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 10,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $841,442 activity. Another trade for 625 shares valued at $35,938 was sold by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L. On Friday, February 8 the insider LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER sold $181,609. $441,923 worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Wednesday, February 6. $623,895 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by CARTER BRIAN N.

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 5,892 shares to 102,544 valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 2,935 shares and now owns 236,756 shares. Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Avenir Corp decreased Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) stake by 99,498 shares to 3.98M valued at $73.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 34,425 shares and now owns 779,761 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny accumulated 9,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 17,819 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Knott David M accumulated 175,900 shares. Steinberg Global Asset stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Teton stated it has 0.07% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability holds 816,300 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 100,000 shares. Carlson Capital LP accumulated 322,322 shares. Opus Capital Group holds 24,606 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 36,536 shares. Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).