Barrett Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by $704,421 as Valuation Declined; Fayez Sarofim & Company Upped Its Unilevernv (UN) Stake by $5.66 Million

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 155,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31M, down from 158,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $161.15. About 1.47M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Unilevernv (UN) by 252.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 97,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 136,122 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, up from 38,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Unilevernv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 1.86 million shares traded or 75.68% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 07/03/2018 – FIRE AT UNILEVER PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ROTTERDAM: FIRE DEPT; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Is Said to Favor Dutch Base Over U.K. in Blow to May; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1,782 shares. Smithfield Company stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Regentatlantic Limited stated it has 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bailard has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Spirit Of America Management New York has 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fagan Associate reported 0.51% stake. Frontier Inv Mngmt Company holds 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,192 shares. 883,117 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Grimes Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,158 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth reported 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Somerset invested in 2.37% or 21,661 shares. Wilkins Counsel Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,347 shares. Hightower Service Lta invested in 1.27% or 47,662 shares. Homrich & Berg accumulated 16,907 shares. Old Point Tru And Fincl Svcs N A holds 0.65% or 5,986 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,718 shares to 66,202 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.56 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellsfargo&Co (NYSE:WFC) by 609,248 shares to 510,637 shares, valued at $24.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevroncorp. (NYSE:CVX) by 20,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Novartisagsponadr (NYSE:NVS).

