Barrett Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by $654,012 as Valuation Declined; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Raised Its Holding by $12.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 495,488 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 5,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,544 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, down from 108,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.48M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 25,955 shares to 57,060 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP) by 7,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,797 were reported by Dana Investment Advisors Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 58,012 shares. Mcdaniel Terry has 2.91% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 151,876 shares. Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 0.02% or 159 shares. Advisory Limited Liability reported 5,812 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 33,670 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie stated it has 0.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc holds 2,000 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.65% or 96,530 shares. 261,327 are held by Aviva Public Llc. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc holds 192,081 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 206,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Park Corp Oh owns 46,858 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 7,325 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 2.04M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was bought by Cesarone Nando.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 13.27 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

