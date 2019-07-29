Barrett Asset Management Cut Its Position in Stryker Com (SYK) by $855,965; Scharf Investments Has Cut Its Cerner (CERN) Stake by $1.14 Million

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 4,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,586 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.99M, down from 216,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57M shares traded or 54.85% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 20,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.61M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 2.69M shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.24M for 28.22 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. Hutchinson Michael Damon had sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89M on Wednesday, February 6. FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold $1.68M worth of stock. Doliveux Roch bought 46 shares worth $8,154.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 25,955 shares to 57,060 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $201.75 million for 29.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 66,454 shares to 68,021 shares, valued at $79.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.