Barrett Asset Management Cut Ecolab Com (ECL) Position by $676,695 as Market Valuation Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Trimmed Stake

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 248,515 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.07M, down from 251,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $198.06. About 357,577 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 8,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 356,423 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.64 million, down from 364,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.51. About 2.17M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.79 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 11,040 shares to 140,982 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 59,782 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advisor Prtn Limited Com reported 6,237 shares. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0.73% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Homrich And Berg accumulated 0.03% or 3,252 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,061 shares. 97,292 are owned by International Gp. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 0.29% stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested in 17,492 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Axa reported 640,989 shares. Webster Bank N A holds 25,404 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Rothschild Prns Lc holds 6.01% or 62,271 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability holds 2,795 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 257,700 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Llc has 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.45% or 505,256 shares. Vontobel Asset Management stated it has 1.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Retail Bank And Tru Of Newtown accumulated 52,206 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Lc reported 1,035 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 1.44% or 128,697 shares. First Interstate Bancorp, a Montana-based fund reported 12,545 shares. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 1.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.42 million are owned by Hexavest. Gradient Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 82,245 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 3.86 million shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt reported 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). De Burlo Group has 2,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc reported 5,662 shares stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.