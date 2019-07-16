Barrett Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Eog Res Com (EOG); Maltese Capital Management Stake in Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Trimmed by $2.33 Million

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,942 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 119,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 3.14 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, down from 90,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS AIMS TO GROW LENDING 7-8 PERCENT IN 2018/19; 10/04/2018 – UNION BANK & TRUST REPORTS PURCHASE OF OUTFITTER ADVISORS; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK SAYS 2017/18 CREDIT COST 4.39 PCT – PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED TO RAISE CAPITAL OF UP TO 68.50 BLN RUPEES IN FY 18-19 VIA PUBLIC ISSUE/QIP/PREFERENTIAL ALLOTTMENT TO INDIA GOVT; 27/04/2018 – Union Bank 1Q EPS 26c; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS SLIPPAGES FOR MARCH QTR WAS 100.43 BLN RUPEES; 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q OPER INCOME 883.2M DIRHAMS; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST PROMOTER AND DIRECTORS OF TOTEM INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED; 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q NET INCOME 421.8M DIRHAMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 1.95 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa reported 287,965 shares stake. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.85% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 44,863 shares. Hbk Invs LP owns 111,949 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 29,400 shares stake. Da Davidson & holds 0.03% or 16,318 shares in its portfolio. 224,729 were accumulated by Rmb Capital Lc. Sun Life Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 985 shares. Snyder Capital Management LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Drexel Morgan & invested 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors owns 77,816 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 1.11% or 163,081 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 878,303 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 40,770 shares to 222,183 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,240 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Keeps On Truckin’ – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources – Reasons To Be Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Legal And General Grp Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,919 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 0.01% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 6.87M shares. 88,447 were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc stated it has 8,751 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 93,089 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 5,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 182,083 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 6,388 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 15,879 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Moreover, Carroll Finance Assocs has 0.1% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 33,996 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).