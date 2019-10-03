Barrett Asset Management Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $388,225 as Stock Rose; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lowered Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $58.56 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 billion, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $808.59. About 186,651 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 112,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.13 million, up from 111,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $278.48. About 521,058 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Co reported 23,200 shares. Moreover, Marshfield Assocs has 4% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 85,222 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 10,304 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 3,715 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Focused Wealth reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Management accumulated 4,757 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 181 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication accumulated 2,388 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4,528 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Coatue Mngmt Lc reported 585 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 116,578 shares. Profund Ltd invested in 815 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 241 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $105.72 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 64.58 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

