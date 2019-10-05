Barrett Asset Management Boosted Its Eog Res Com (EOG) Holding; Fidelity National Financial Has 1.07 Sentiment

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) stake by 8.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc acquired 11,040 shares as Eog Res Inc Com (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 140,982 shares with $13.13 million value, up from 129,942 last quarter. Eog Res Inc Com now has $40.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 160 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 150 decreased and sold their stakes in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 220.48 million shares, up from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Fidelity National Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 120 Increased: 103 New Position: 57.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.73 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.28 billion. The Company’s Title segment offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. It has a 16.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Black Knight segment provides software systems and information solutions comprising mission critical technology and data and analytics services that facilitate and automate various business processes across the life cycle of a mortgage.

Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for 3.41 million shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny owns 1.99 million shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 2.03% invested in the company for 47,053 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Co Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 509,843 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $100.57’s average target is 41.81% above currents $70.92 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 4.

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio C (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 316,103 shares to 77,987 valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Us Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:USB) stake by 9,605 shares and now owns 369,545 shares. Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.