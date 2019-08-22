Barrett Asset Management Boosted By $6.08 Million Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position; Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted By $219.26 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 31.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 887,674 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 3.74M shares with $925.01M value, up from 2.85 million last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $223.23B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $235.55. About 934,344 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 88.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc acquired 3,418 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 7,277 shares with $12.96M value, up from 3,859 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $893.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $16.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.26. About 859,013 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,308 are held by Badgley Phelps Bell. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp reported 12,344 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,035 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,130 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Northrock Prtn Lc owns 2,558 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 68,795 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate invested in 0.01% or 2,250 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 19,322 shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 6,170 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc accumulated 1,266 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 433,886 shares. 1,132 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Tctc Limited Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fmr Ltd Com has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 50,295 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 352,065 shares to 311,719 valued at $555.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3.40 million shares and now owns 9.77 million shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 15.19% above currents $235.55 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of UNH in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 266 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated reported 82,267 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 2.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,086 shares. Wade G W holds 0.68% or 4,034 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 5.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,917 shares. Spectrum Management Grp accumulated 1,997 shares. South State Corporation reported 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup owns 402,174 shares. Goldman Sachs has 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.30 million shares. Hallmark Capital Management reported 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comm National Bank & Trust reported 1.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 102,532 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 362 shares to 15,200 valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 16,130 shares and now owns 534,963 shares. Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK) was reduced too.