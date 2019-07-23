Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) Investors: Peel Hunt Keeps Add Rating; The Chemours Company (CC) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours has $52 highest and $26 lowest target. $43.14’s average target is 131.69% above currents $18.62 stock price. Chemours had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. See The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) latest ratings:

The stock rating of Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) was kept by investment analysts at Peel Hunt. This was disclosed in a research report on Tuesday, 23 July.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. The company has market cap of 6.59 billion GBP. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, such as apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. The firm provides homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

The stock increased 0.66% or GBX 4.26 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 647.66. About 615,304 shares traded. Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barratt Developments PLC has GBX 770 highest and GBX 540 lowest target. GBX 681.25’s average target is 5.19% above currents GBX 647.66 stock price. Barratt Developments PLC had 31 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by HSBC. Liberum Capital maintained Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Citigroup. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 6 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Redburn on Thursday, January 24 with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, February 11. Shore Capital maintained the shares of BDEV in report on Wednesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.2 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 2.37M shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 53.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NEW TERM LOANS WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2025 & LOANS UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2023; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED $1.7 BLN TO $1.85 BLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Chemours 1Q Net $297M; 26/03/2018 – The Chemours Co Updates 2018 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Chemours Announces Fluoropolymer Price Increase; 17/05/2018 – The Chemours Company’s Barbara H. Minor Awarded Prestigious Perkin Medal; 03/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – REITERATING EXPECTATION THAT EARNINGS WILL BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS SEES 2018 ADJ EPS AT HIGH END OF $4.95-$5.60 RANGE; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.95 TO $5.60

